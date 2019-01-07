Munir El Haddadi Rejects Barcelona Contract Offer as He Sets His Sights on a Summer Exit

Munir El Haddadi has reportedly turned down the offer of a contract extension at Barcelona, with a view to move for free in summer when his current deal expires.

The 23-year-old forward has decided his future lies elsewhere, with clubs from England, Spain and Italy all reportedly keen on the Spaniard.

ESPN report that El Haddadi mulled over the offer from Barcelona, but it seems that the lack of game time has meant the Moroccan-born player has decided he will leave the club he originally joined in 2011.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Furthermore, Spanish radio station COPE claim that the striker has already agreed a deal to sign for Sevilla, and will arrive on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Since signing for the club professionally in 2014, El Haddadi went out on loan to Valencia during the 2016/17 season, scoring seven times in 36 appearances. Last season he was loaned out to Alaves where his figures improved, bagging 14 goals from 36 appearance for the La Liga high flyers.

However, he was kept on the books at Barcelona this term to provide back-up for Luis Suarez, after Paco Alcacer made his move to Borussia Dortmund permanent.

This campaign he has turned out 11 times in all competitions for Barcelona, scoring two goals, with most of his appearances coming off the bench. In total the player, who has one Spain cap to his name, has featured 56 times for Barcelona, netting 12 goals.