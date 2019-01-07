Report Claims Bid of €100m+ Could Be Enough to Snatch Paulo Dybala From Juventus This Summer

By 90Min
January 07, 2019

Juventus would reportedly be willing to let superstar Paulo Dybala leave their ranks this summer for a bid over €100m, as Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain wait in the wings. 

Dybala has been one of Juve's best players since joining from Palermo in 2015 for around £36m, and has ascended to become one of the game's brightest stars and most marketable athletes.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

The 25-year-old has 75 goals and 28 assists in 162 appearances for I Bianconeri, with seven goals this season, including an impressive five goals from five Champions League appearances. 

According to Italian publication Tuttosport, the Serie A leaders have now received three inquiries for their number ten, from Bayern, PSG and Man City, all of which have been dismissed. 

However, the report also claims that their resolve could be tested this summer, with murmurings that they would be willing to let the Argentine go for a fee that eclipses the one they received for Paul Pogba from Manchester United, and essentially breaks the €100m threshold. 

While it is understood that they are ultimately looking to keep Dybala in Turin, a sum that exceeds that figure would be hard to turn down, and could signal another expensive foray into the transfer market, following the big money signings of Gonzalo Higuain and Cristiano Ronaldo in recent seasons. 

With the league practically sewn up, and enduring a winter break as it stands, the Old Lady are focussing on cup matters at the moment. They will visit Bologna in the Coppa Italia last 16 this weekend, before flying to Saudi Arabia to contest the pushed-back Supercoppa Italiana with Milan, as part of a recently signed sponsorship deal.

