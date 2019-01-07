Women's FA Cup Fourth Round Draw: Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City & Man Utd Learn Fate as Big Guns Enter

By 90Min
January 07, 2019

Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United were among the 32 clubs who learned their fate when the Women's FA Cup fourth round draw was made on Monday morning.

All 22 Women's Super League and Women's Championship clubs have now entered the fray, joining the 10 lower league winners from the third round ties played over the weekend.

Arguably the tie of the round see WSL leaders Arsenal tasked with a visit to fourth tier Crawley Wasps, while top flights Bristol City and Reading have also been drawn with fourth tier AFC Wimbledon and Keynsham Town respectively.

Cup holders Chelsea begin their defence with an all-WSL tie against Everton, while the only other all-WSL tie to emerge from the pot will pit Yeovil against Birmingham.

Elsewhere, 2017 winners Manchester City will host third tier Watford, with reformed Manchester United, who currently lead the Women's Championship, set to travel to top flight Brighton.

Liverpool, meanwhile, will hope for some respite from a dismal run of recent league form - the Reds are win-less in the league since October - when they play host to lower league MK Dons.


2018/19 Women's FA Cup Fourth Round Draw in Full:
Loughborough Foxes vs Sheffield United
Charlton Athletic vs Huddersfield Town
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United
West Ham United vs Blackburn Rovers
Stoke City vs Aston Villa
Manchester City vs Watford
Yeovil Town vs Birmingham City
AFC Wimbledon vs Bristol City
Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur
Millwall vs Lewes
Durham vs Cardiff City
Everton vs Chelsea
Crawley Wasps vs Arsenal
Leicester City vs London Bees
Reading vs Keynsham Town
Liverpool vs MK Dons

Fourth round ties will be played on Sunday 3rd February.

As has become the norm in recent years, the final will be held at Wembley at Wembley on Saturday 4th May. Tickets are already on sale, priced at £15 for adults and free for children, making it a tremendously affordable day out at a Wembley cup final.

To check out the roundup of the latest action from the Women's Super League, click here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)