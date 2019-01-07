Women's FA Cup Fourth Round Draw: Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City & Man Utd Learn Fate as Big Guns Enter

Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United were among the 32 clubs who learned their fate when the Women's FA Cup fourth round draw was made on Monday morning.

All 22 Women's Super League and Women's Championship clubs have now entered the fray, joining the 10 lower league winners from the third round ties played over the weekend.

We have been drawn away to Crawley Wasps in the fourth round of the @SSEWomensFACup 🏆



All ties will be played on Sunday, February 3 🗓 pic.twitter.com/gjE7wGjgTc — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) January 7, 2019

Arguably the tie of the round see WSL leaders Arsenal tasked with a visit to fourth tier Crawley Wasps, while top flights Bristol City and Reading have also been drawn with fourth tier AFC Wimbledon and Keynsham Town respectively.

Cup holders Chelsea begin their defence with an all-WSL tie against Everton, while the only other all-WSL tie to emerge from the pot will pit Yeovil against Birmingham.

Elsewhere, 2017 winners Manchester City will host third tier Watford, with reformed Manchester United, who currently lead the Women's Championship, set to travel to top flight Brighton.

#MUWomen have been drawn away to Brighton & Hove Albion in the fourth round of the Women's FA Cup, with the tie to be played on Sunday 3 February. pic.twitter.com/08Ryv5CH0O — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) January 7, 2019

Liverpool, meanwhile, will hope for some respite from a dismal run of recent league form - the Reds are win-less in the league since October - when they play host to lower league MK Dons.





2018/19 Women's FA Cup Fourth Round Draw in Full: Loughborough Foxes vs Sheffield United Charlton Athletic vs Huddersfield Town Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United West Ham United vs Blackburn Rovers Stoke City vs Aston Villa Manchester City vs Watford Yeovil Town vs Birmingham City AFC Wimbledon vs Bristol City Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur Millwall vs Lewes Durham vs Cardiff City Everton vs Chelsea Crawley Wasps vs Arsenal Leicester City vs London Bees Reading vs Keynsham Town Liverpool vs MK Dons



