Alberto Moreno Trolled Following FA Cup Defeat to Wolves as Liverpool Fans Call for His Departure

By 90Min
January 08, 2019

Liverpool suffered an early exit from this season's FA Cup, after Jurgen Klopp's side suffered a 2-1 defeat against Wolves at Molineux. 

The German opted to make nine changes from the side he fielded in their 2-1 defeat to Manchester City in the Premier League last Thursday, with one of those incoming players, Alberto Moreno, receiving more criticism than most. 

Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

The Spanish full-back has been very outspoken about Klopp following his lack of game time this season, with the 26-year-old playing just five games across all competitions as he plays second fiddle to Andy Robertson. 

Moreno's lacklustre display against Wolves, however, perhaps suggested why the Scot is the club's regular left-back, with one person altering the former Sevilla man's Wikipedia page to claim he had 'retired' after the game. 

Certainly an extreme response following the FA Cup defeat, but it does echo the opinion of many Liverpool fans who believe Moreno's time at the club is up. 

Here's how they reacted on social media:

Moreno joined the club from Sevilla in 2014 for an estimated £12m, although lapses in concentration and defensive errors - the 2016 Europa League final defeat against his former club being one example - means he's never established himself as a first-team regular, and is likely to leave the club once his contract expires this summer.

Liverpool's exit from the FA Cup means the Premier League and Champions League are the only trophies left for Klopp this season, as the German looks to win his first piece of silverware since arriving at Anfield in 2015. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)