Alberto Moreno Trolled Following FA Cup Defeat to Wolves as Liverpool Fans Call for His Departure

Liverpool suffered an early exit from this season's FA Cup, after Jurgen Klopp's side suffered a 2-1 defeat against Wolves at Molineux.

The German opted to make nine changes from the side he fielded in their 2-1 defeat to Manchester City in the Premier League last Thursday, with one of those incoming players, Alberto Moreno, receiving more criticism than most.

The Spanish full-back has been very outspoken about Klopp following his lack of game time this season, with the 26-year-old playing just five games across all competitions as he plays second fiddle to Andy Robertson.

Moreno's lacklustre display against Wolves, however, perhaps suggested why the Scot is the club's regular left-back, with one person altering the former Sevilla man's Wikipedia page to claim he had 'retired' after the game.

Certainly an extreme response following the FA Cup defeat, but it does echo the opinion of many Liverpool fans who believe Moreno's time at the club is up.

Here's how they reacted on social media:

📍 Cutting it back to nobody from the byline — The Football Ramble (@FootballRamble) January 7, 2019

Wolves (A) alberto moreno’s last ever game for liverpool 🤞🏻 pic.twitter.com/2o3fNQFEPR — Sam connors (@samconnors_10) January 8, 2019

What happened to Moreno? We were so excited when he first joined and now everyone says he’s our worst EVER Left-Back — ShaqAttack (@AttackOfTheShaq) January 7, 2019

My God how bad is Moreno

Shocking player should never wear the jersey again. — Colie Ward (@colie_ward) January 7, 2019

I pray that I never see Alberto Moreno wear not only a Liverpool kit but any professional football clubs kit ever again, the lads robbing a living. Woeful!! — DAN WILES (@DanWiles5) January 7, 2019

I seriously doubt if Alberto Moreno will ever play for Liverpool after tonight’s game! He is absolutely terrible! — Alan Greaves (@agreaves9) January 7, 2019

Moreno joined the club from Sevilla in 2014 for an estimated £12m, although lapses in concentration and defensive errors - the 2016 Europa League final defeat against his former club being one example - means he's never established himself as a first-team regular, and is likely to leave the club once his contract expires this summer.

Liverpool's exit from the FA Cup means the Premier League and Champions League are the only trophies left for Klopp this season, as the German looks to win his first piece of silverware since arriving at Anfield in 2015.