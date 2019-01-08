Crystal Palace Manager Roy Hodgson Defends Jordan Ayew Following Fans' Criticism

Roy Hodgson has responded to the reproval of striker Jordan Ayew, who has struggled for goals this season, maintaining 'he has done a good job'.

The 27-year-old netted his first goal of the campaign last week in a 2-0 win over Wolves and then went on to grab his second just days later in an FA Cup tie with Grimsby Town.

Hodgson was adamant that Ayew remains a crucial part of his dynamic attack and insists he does his best to protect his players from outside criticism.

"They read a lot, don't they, the players," Hodgson said, as reported by Football London.

"They follow social media, so anyone out there who thinks I will enjoy myself today by criticising this person, they read it and take it to heart. It is an interesting world we live in.

"He [Ayew] has worked unbelievably hard and he has done a good job for us in games, there is no question of that.

"But unfortunately to get universal recognition for your efforts, you need to do something concrete, which as a forward is scoring goals, or assisting goals.

"In that area, he has not been able to do it, so it was great the other night for him to get a goal to show for it."

Hodgson has ensured supporters that his staff do their utmost to support the player, but understands that Ayew must find the net on a more regular basis for fans to appreciate his talents.

"We, as the coaching staff, have tried to encourage him as much as possible, and we try to shield him from outside criticism.

"But for him, he wants pats on the back from everyone and it will only come when the goals come, or the assists come, that is a fact of life.

"It doesn't matter how much you try as a coach to encourage and protect them and be positive towards them, the simple fact of life is that until they can see the tangible rewards for their efforts and the recognition for it, they are just words."

Ayew will be desperate to remain among the goals this weekend as Crystal Palace welcome Watford to Selhurst Park.