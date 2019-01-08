Everton Appoint Marcel Brands to Board of Directors at Club's General Meeting

Everton have announced that director of football Marcel Brands has been invited to join the board of directors at the club's general meeting at the Philharmonic Hall in Liverpool.

The 56-year-old Dutchman, who turned out for Feyenoord and RKC Waalwijk among others in his playing days, will become just the sixth member of the board, joining chairman Bill Kenwright, deputy chairman Dr. Keith Harris, CEO Denise Barrett-Baxendale, director Jon Woods and chief finance and commercial officer Alexander Ryazanstev.

🆕 | Marcel Brands has been appointed to the Board of Everton Football Club. #EFC pic.twitter.com/HflizuMLvt — Everton (@Everton) January 8, 2019

Brands, who has previously worked in a sporting directorial role at Waalwijk, AZ Alkmar and PSV Eindhoven, has been at Everton since May 2018, after replacing Steve Walsh in the role.

Also revealed at the general meeting were further updates on the Premier League side's potential new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock, with Denise Barrett-Baxendale, as quoted on the club's official website, declaring: "Our fourth strategic objective, one that sits across all other areas of our business, is to deliver a new, world-class stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

"This is critical to achieve our vision of competing at the very top of the game."

Visionhaus/GettyImages

She continued: "As a fan, I am aware of the long and complicated history in our attempts to deliver a new stadium and I fully understand the frustrations of our supporters, who deserve to be watching our club in a stadium envied across the globe.

"We have several funding opportunities available and are confident of securing the finance we need, supported by a robust business plan that will deliver significant, incremental revenues."