Everton Appoint Marcel Brands to Board of Directors at Club's General Meeting

By 90Min
January 08, 2019

Everton have announced that director of football Marcel Brands has been invited to join the board of directors at the club's general meeting at the Philharmonic Hall in Liverpool.

The 56-year-old Dutchman, who turned out for Feyenoord and RKC Waalwijk among others in his playing days, will become just the sixth member of the board, joining chairman Bill Kenwright, deputy chairman Dr. Keith Harris, CEO Denise Barrett-Baxendale, director Jon Woods and chief finance and commercial officer Alexander Ryazanstev. 

Brands, who has previously worked in a sporting directorial role at Waalwijk, AZ Alkmar and PSV Eindhoven, has been at Everton since May 2018, after replacing Steve Walsh in the role. 

Also revealed at the general meeting were further updates on the Premier League side's potential new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock, with Denise Barrett-Baxendale, as quoted on the club's official website, declaring: "Our fourth strategic objective, one that sits across all other areas of our business, is to deliver a new, world-class stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock. 

"This is critical to achieve our vision of competing at the very top of the game."

Visionhaus/GettyImages

She continued: "As a fan, I am aware of the long and complicated history in our attempts to deliver a new stadium and I fully understand the frustrations of our supporters, who deserve to be watching our club in a stadium envied across the globe.

"We have several funding opportunities available and are confident of securing the finance we need, supported by a robust business plan that will deliver significant, incremental revenues."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)