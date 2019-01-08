FA Investigating Wayne Hennessey Over Controversial 'Nazi Salute' Picture on Social Media

By 90Min
January 08, 2019

The FA have confirmed that they're investigating the allegation that Crystal Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey made a Nazi salute on a group photo with teammates. 

In a picture on Max Meyer's Instagram story, Hennessey can be seen in the background, with the suggestion being that the Palace and Wales keeper mimicked a Nazi salute. 

As a result, Sky Sports have reported the FA's intentions to investigate the matter after it was brought to their attention, and will now make enquires in conjunction with the incident, before coming to a decision on their findings in the near future. 

Despite the allegations, Hennessey has defended himself via his Twitter account, releasing a statement which read: "Yesterday evening [January 5] I had a meal with my teammates and we had a group photograph.

"I waved and shouted at the person taking the picture to get on with it and at the same time put my hand over my mouth to make the sound carry. It's been brought to my attention that frozen in a moment by the camera this looks like I am making a completely inappropriate type of salute.

"I can assure everyone I would never ever do that and any resemblance to that kind of gesture is absolutely coincidental. Love and peace. Wayne." 

It's unclear at this stage what decision the FA will come to, or indeed what punishment will be taken against the 31-year-old should he be found guilty. 

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Hennessey was in goal for Palace's 1-0 win over Grimsby in the FA Cup third round over the weekend, although summer signing Vicent Guaita is expected to return in goal for the Premier League game against Watford this weekend, having started the last five league games. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)