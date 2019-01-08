Jurgen Klopp Expresses Concern Over Virgil van Dijk's Fitness After Defender Sits Out FA Cup Defeat

By 90Min
January 08, 2019

Jurgen Klopp has casted doubt over the fitness of Virgil van Dijk, after the £75m man sat out Liverpool's FA Cup third round defeat to Wolves on Monday night.

The 27-year-old is yet to miss a minute of Premier League football this term, but could be set to sit out Liverpool's trip down south at the weekend to face Brighton.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

In his post match conference following Liverpool's 2-1 loss at Wolves on Monday night, the enigmatic manager was questioned over the fitness of his key players, but left fans guessing whether van Dijk will return for the weekend.

“I had to make these [nine] changes. Hendo had something from the Man City game. Virg [van Dijk] cannot play; he is at home and hopefully it is nothing but he has played all the games so far," Klopp told the media, as reported by Goal.

With Joe Gomez and Joel Matip still nursing long term injuries, Liverpool are short-staffed at the back, and the news that Dejan Lovren could be out for more than a month with a hamstring issue only hinders Klopp further in his quest for a first league title on English shores.

Monday's 2-1 loss at Molineux means Liverpool will be competing on just two fronts this term as they vie for the Champions League and Premier League titles.

Looking forward, the league leaders' domestic schedule will return to normal in the weeks to come, as they must contend with just three more Premier League ties in January.

However, should van Dijk be absent for their upcoming clash at Brighton, Klopp will be left with a selection dilemma, and midfielder Fabinho could be drafted in to play at the heart of defence.

Liverpool go into Saturday's game four points clear at the summit of the Premier League table, and will be desperate to take all three points from the Amex after their seven point lead was slashed by Man City last time out.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)