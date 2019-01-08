Juventus Eyeing Late Move for Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi Despite Firm Interest From Bayern Munich

Juventus are set to rival Bayern Munich and make a late attempt to try and sign Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The 18-year-old has been heavily linked with the Bundesliga side in recent weeks, with the Bavarian club offering the Blues in excess of £30m for the England Under-19 international in order to finalise a move to the Allianz Arena.

According to the Mirror however, Bayern Munich will face late competition in the shape of reigning Serie A champions Juventus for the signature of Hudson-Odoi. The Italian side are said to be confident of beating Die Roten to the winger's signature.

The media outlet has claimed that representatives of Hudson-Odoi have met with the Old Lady to discuss the deal, although believe that the winger would prefer a move to Bayern Munich, while fellow Bundesliga side RB Leipzig are also keeping tabs on him.

Should Hudson-Odoi - whose contract at Chelsea expires in 2020 - leave the Blues for Germany, he would follow in the footsteps of fellow English wingers Ademola Lookman, Reiss Nelson and Jadon Sancho, who have all enjoyed success in Germany either on a temporary basis, or in the case of Sancho, permanently.

It's not the first time that Juventus and Bayern Munich have gone head-to-head for a Premier League player recently, as the pair were linked with Ramsey, who is out of contract at the Emirates Stadium at the end of the season.

Juventus however look to have won the race for the 28-year-old Welshman, as the aforementioned publication has claimed that the Italian side have offered the midfielder a five-year deal worth £7m a season; with club having to wait until the end of the season before signing him.