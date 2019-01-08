Liverpool's Alisson Reveals How He Reacted to Loris Karius' Errors in 2018 Champions League Final

By 90Min
January 08, 2019

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has revealed he "felt sorry" for predecessor Loris Karius during the 2018 Champions League final.

Two mistakes from Karius ensured Real Madrid walked away with a 13th triumph in Europe's elite club competition, and Alisson was subsequently brought in as the German stopper's replacement.

Alisson has now revealed he felt for Karius, adding he never feels good when his team profit off a mistake from an opposition goalkeeper.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

He told FourFourTwo: “Even when my team scores after a big mistake from the opposition keeper, it’s a different feeling for me. I don’t celebrate it like any other goal.

“I know what goes through the mind of a goalkeeper in those kind of moments. I was so sad to see what happened to Karius – it could have happened to anyone.”

During the final, Karius throw the ball onto Karim Benzema's foot for the game's opener before fumbling Gareth Bale's speculative effort over the line, condemning the Reds to a 3-1 defeat.

The former Mainz man has since left Anfield on loan, joining Turkish side Besiktas, while Alisson has impressed during his first season in English football, conceding just ten goals in 21 Premier League games.

Alisson has also revealed why he joined Liverpool instead of Chelsea, saying: “I chose Liverpool for the same reasons I went to Roma when I first left Brazil - I thought this would be the best move for my career.

Chelsea were changing their manager and not playing in the Champions League.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"I’ve also always admired Liverpool’s history. This is a club with five European Cups in their trophy cabinet. I really wanted to be part of that history.

“I came very close to winning the competition with Roma and I’m working hard to make it happen now with Liverpool. What’s life if not fighting for your dreams? I dream of winning the Champions League.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)