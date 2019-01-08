Miha Zajc's Agent Provides Update on Youngster's Future Amid Newcastle & Huddersfield Interest

Slovenian International Miha Zajc's agent has revealed that two Premier League clubs have declared their interest in the midfielder's services amid Newcastle United and Huddersfield Town links.

Zajc has made just 10 appearances for Empoli this season, scoring twice and created a further three and is known for his close dribbling, eye for goal and his ability to unlock defences - a trait that both aforementioned clubs are in desperate need.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Zaic's agent (via HITC) stated: "It is true that at least two Premier League clubs have shown interest in Miha. The profile of a player like him in England is increasingly sought after.





"It brings unconventional solutions and added value to the team. In my opinion, the speed with which Miha perceives football is ideal for the Premier League. But the market has just begun."

According to Calciomercato, Zajc would potentially cost Newcastle or Huddersfield a measly £5.4m.

Newcastle are yet to sign anyone in the January transfer window, whilst Huddersfield have signed young Jaden Brown from Tottenham Hotspur.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Despite all this potential talk of a transfer, it is well worth noting that Zajc has a contract at Empoli until the 2022 season, however with the emergence of Hamed Junior Traore, a move could well be on the cards.