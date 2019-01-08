Sampdoria Offer Southampton Loan Deal With Obligation to Buy for Striker Manolo Gabbiadini

Southampton have received a loan offer with an obligation to buy Manolo Gabbiadini for £10.75m from Sampdoria.

Gabbiadini has been on the fringes of the first team at Southampton so far this season and has found himself falling down the pecking order behind the likes of Danny Ings and Charlie Austin. He's been restricted to just 15 appearances in all competitions, registering a single goal in the process.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

According to Sky in Italy, as per Sky Sports, Sampdoria are looking to bring the striker over to Italy, but the deal depends on their ability to offload one of their current strikers Dawid Kownacki. The deal would be an initial loan, with an obligation to make that permanent for £10.75m once it expires.





The report also suggests that Sampdoria could be facing competition from Real Betis, who are also eyeing up a move for the Italian.





Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has already made it clear that the club will be listening to offers for Gabbiadini this month, saying, as per Sky Sports: "Sure [they have had bids], we have to decide and he has to decide where he wants to go.

"There are a few teams interested in Manolo, we will have a look and if there's a result, we'll tell you."

It is unclear whether Southampton would be in the market for a direct replacement for Gabbiadini after Hasenhuttl also claimed that the Saints' squad is currently too big.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Gabbiadini made the switch over to Southampton from Napoli in January 2017 and he has gone on to score 12 goals in two years, including a brace in the 2017 League Cup final defeat to Manchester United.