Santiago Solari & Sergio Ramos Hold Clear-the-Air Talks With Real Madrid Squad to Address Poor Form

Real Madrid's manager Santiago Solari and club captain Sergio Ramos have had clear-the-air talks with the rest of the first team squad to address their poor form.

Los Blancos have endured a difficult season to date, with their recent 2-0 defeat to Real Sociedad - their sixth La Liga defeat already this season - putting them ten points behind current leaders Barcelona.

As a result, Spanish media outlet Marca have reported that Solari and Ramos spoke in front of the rest of the Real Madrid squad the day following the defeat, with the pair speaking for approximately five minutes each in a bid to encourage the group and turn their fortunes around.

While the club are in a healthy position in the cup competitions this season, with them reaching the last 16 in both the Champions League and Copa del Rey, as well as winning the FIFA Club World Cup, it's La Liga where Los Blancos have struggled in recent campaigns.

Real Madrid this season:



❌ Worst ever start in La Liga



❌ Second biggest El Clasico defeat since 1994



❌ First home defeat in the Champions League group stages since 2009



❌ Biggest home defeat in the Champions League ever



The CR7 effect. pic.twitter.com/biENe0kNBF — Football Super Tips (@FootySuperTips) January 7, 2019

From and including the 2008/09 season, Real Madrid have won the Spanish league title just twice, while Barcelona have amassed seven La Liga titles, with Atletico Madrid even winning the league title during that time.

In a campaign that has seen the club record the same number of league defeats that they managed in the whole of last season, stars at the club such as Luka Modric have spoken following the latest defeat, with the Ballon d'Or winning citing many of the squad not playing to their best as a key reason behind their struggles.

Barring Real Madrid's two legged last 16 tie against Leganes in the Copa del Rey, four of their next six games are against sides currently in the top six of La Liga, including fixtures against Sevilla and bitter rivals Atletico Madrid.