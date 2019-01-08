Stoke Contact Sam Allardyce Over Manager's Role Following Sacking of Gary Rowett

Stoke have contacted Sam Allardyce about potentially becoming the club's new manager, after dismissing Gary Rowett.

The Potters and Rowett parted company after a difficult start to the season, with the club currently 14th in the Championship after spending nearly £30m over the summer in a bid to return to the Premier League at the first attempt.

With Stoke now without a boss, The Mirror report that the club have contacted Allardyce over the vacant position, as the club's hierarchy are looking to appoint a manager with vast experience.

Allardyce, 64, is currently out of work after being relieved of his duties at Everton at the end of last season. He certainly offers a wealth of managerial experience though, having managed 512 Premier League games in charge of Bolton, Newcastle, Blackburn, West Ham, Sunderland, Crystal Palace and the aforementioned Toffees.

Another name linked with the role at the bet365 Stadium is David Moyes, with the 55-year-old Scot also without a club after leaving West Ham at the end of last season.

The former Everton, Manchester United and Sunderland manager also boasts similar experience to that of Allardyce, having taken charge of 526 Premier League games.

The pair also have experience managing in England's second tier, after Allardyce's Bolton beat Moyes' Preston 3-0 in what was then known as the Football League First Division playoff final in 2001 to guide the Trotters back to the Premier League.

Next for Stoke is a Championship game against 18th-placed Brentford this weekend, before playing Sky Bet League One side Shrewsbury in an FA Cup third round replay..