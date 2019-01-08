Tottenham Considering Risky Ploy in Christian Eriksen Contract Talks as Negotiations Drag On

Tottenham could be willing to let Christian Eriksen wind down his contract in north London, rather than selling him.

Eriksen, 26, is one of Tottenham's most prized assets, and losing him when Spurs are in arguably their greatest ascendancy in modern times could jeopardise their recent progress.

Talks over a new deal are currently underway, with Eriksen's current £70,000 per week contract having 18 months left to run. The Daily Mail claim, however, that Spurs are prepared to explore the financial viability of allowing him to run down his deal should an agreement fail to be reached.





It's thought that he wants to double his wages to remain in north London - which is his preferred option - but a move away from the club is not out of the realms of possibility. La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid and Barcelona are potential destinations for Eriksen, with both clubs rumoured to be monitoring the Danish playmaker's situation.

Usual policy at Spurs dictates that the club look to move on players who have entered the final two years of their current contracts, though Eriksen and teammate Toby Alderweireld have been recent exceptions to this notion. Chairman Daniel Levy is understood to be fairly relaxed over the situation too - given his importance to Mauricio Pochettino's future plans.

The report further suggests that if Spurs were to sign a like-for-like replacement it would cost in excess of £50m, and coupled with the wages a new signing would bring, it may have more of a financial implication for the future than recouping a fee for Eriksen.

With that in mind, allowing Eriksen to leave for free at the expiry of his current deal could become a real possibility - but it's unlikely that Spurs will allow a player they have helped develop into a world-class player to walk away for nothing.

This season, Eriksen has racked up an impressive seven assists and four goals in the Premier League. He is likely to feature in Spurs' Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Chelsea, as the club look to end their 11-year trophy drought.