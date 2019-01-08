Tottenham Considering Risky Ploy in Christian Eriksen Contract Talks as Negotiations Drag On

By 90Min
January 08, 2019

Tottenham could be willing to let Christian Eriksen wind down his contract in north London, rather than selling him.

Eriksen, 26, is one of Tottenham's most prized assets, and losing him when Spurs are in arguably their greatest ascendancy in modern times could jeopardise their recent progress.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Talks over a new deal are currently underway, with Eriksen's current £70,000 per week contract having 18 months left to run. The Daily Mail claim, however, that Spurs are prepared to explore the financial viability of allowing him to run down his deal should an agreement fail to be reached.


It's thought that he wants to double his wages to remain in north London - which is his preferred option - but a move away from the club is not out of the realms of possibility. La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid and Barcelona are potential destinations for Eriksen, with both clubs rumoured to be monitoring the Danish playmaker's situation. 

Usual policy at Spurs dictates that the club look to move on players who have entered the final two years of their current contracts, though Eriksen and teammate Toby Alderweireld have been recent exceptions to this notion. Chairman Daniel Levy is understood to be fairly relaxed over the situation too - given his importance to Mauricio Pochettino's future plans.

The report further suggests that if Spurs were to sign a like-for-like replacement it would cost in excess of £50m, and coupled with the wages a new signing would bring, it may have more of a financial implication for the future than recouping a fee for Eriksen.

With that in mind, allowing Eriksen to leave for free at the expiry of his current deal could become a real possibility - but it's unlikely that Spurs will allow a player they have helped develop into a world-class player to walk away for nothing.

This season, Eriksen has racked up an impressive seven assists and four goals in the Premier League. He is likely to feature in Spurs' Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Chelsea, as the club look to end their 11-year trophy drought.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)