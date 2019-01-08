Watford Striker Stefano Okaka Joins Udinese on 6-Month Loan Deal

By 90Min
January 08, 2019

Serie A side Udinese have confirmed the signing of Watford striker Stefano Okaka on a six-month loan deal. 

Okaka, 29, has failed to score in any of his three appearances for the Hornets in all competitions this season, with the Italian striker failing to work his way into the plans of Javi Gracia at Vicarage Road, as club currently occupy eighth place in the Premier League. 

As a result, Okaka has been allowed to leave Watford on a temporary basis, with Udinese confirming the news via their Twitter account

Okaka has experience of playing in the Serie A during his time with the likes of AS Roma among others, and will be looking to catch the eye during the second half of the season at the Stadio Friuli.

Udinese currently find themselves in 15th place in Serie A, with the Bianconeri Friuliani set to return to action following the mid-season break on January 19, when they host one of Okaka's former clubs in the shape of Parma. 

Okaka leaves Watford having scored just five goals in 39 appearances since arriving from RSC Anderlecht in 2016 for an estimated £5.4m, although was far more prolific in Belgium prior to his move to the Premier League, scoring 17 goals in 49 appearances for the Belgian club. 

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Watford have been relatively busy this transfer window, with the club recently confirming the signing of FK Vozdovac's Filip Stuparevic on a four-year deal, although the 18-year-old will remain with the Serbian club for the remainder of the 2018/19 campaign. 

