West Brom Keen on Signing Isaac Hayden After Youngster Requests to Leave Newcastle

West Brom are eager to bring Newcastle midfielder Isaac Hayden to the Hawthorns, but Newcastle are seemingly unwilling to offload the youngster.

Hayden has appeared just eight times in the Premier League this term but has started the last three games for Rafa Benitez's side, and the Spaniard is reluctant to let the 23-year-old leave.

Ian Horrocks/GettyImages

Last summer, Hayden handed in a transfer request at St. James' Park in an attempt to carve a path away from the north east. However, Benitez is reluctant to let the young midfielder go without signing a suitable replacement first, as the club continue to rebuff West Brom's advances for Hayden's signature.

The former Arsenal youth player has revealed that talks regarding his Newcastle future are ongoing behind the scenes, but he still has his heart set on completing a transfer this month.

"I’ve just tried to be as professional as I can be,” Hayden informed the Newcastle Chronicle.

“Since the summer, I’ve tried to do my job as well as I can. The manager has been happy with that, and the January window is open now so we’ll see what happens this month."

Hayden has reiterated his reasons for wanting to leave the Premier League club, noting it has nothing to do with footballing reasons.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

“Nothing has changed [from my perspective]. The club have known the situation from day one, and it’s not going to change.

"It’s not a football decision for me, it’s purely for family reasons and my daughter will always come first for me, above any football. What’s best for her is my priority."

With or without Hayden, Rafa Benitez has the task of keeping Newcastle afloat in the Premier League this term, with his side currently just two points clear of the drop-zone. He will continue his bid for safety this weekend as his side travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea.