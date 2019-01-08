Wolves' Matt Doherty Tipped to Sign New Deal & Align With Jorge Mendes Despite Spurs Interest

By 90Min
January 08, 2019

Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Matt Doherty is on the radar of Tottenham Hotspur, but could be in line to sign a double-your money deal with the Premier League newcomers in the coming weeks.

Spurs are said to be interested in the attacking full back, who can operate on either flank, as he has impressed greatly in the Premier League this season so far and they consider bolstering their defensive options. 

Stu Forster/GettyImages

According to The Irish Independent, Doherty's fine form - which has seen him score three times and grab four assists in the league this season - has been enough to catch the eye of the Tottenham recruitment team. Wolves, though, are very keen to hold on to him.


An indicator over where the player's future actually does lie however sits elsewhere in the report - as it states he is set to become super agent Jorge Mendes' first Irish client.

Mendes, whose client list boasts Cristiano Ronaldo, is known as an "advisor" to Wolves and has a close relationship with the club's owners Fosun. He also represents Wolves stars Ruben Neves, Rui Patricio, Raul Jimenez and Joao Moutinho.

26-year-old Republic of Ireland international Doherty has made 21 appearances in the Premier League for Wolves. His form has been a key component as to why the newly promoted side have impressed so much in their return to the English top division. 

It does not come as a surprise that the league's bigger clubs are beginning to take interest in the defender as he continues to show his attacking prowess on a weekly basis. 

