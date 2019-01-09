Arsenal and Juventus 'Revive Interest' in Former Schalke Playmaker Donis Avdijaj

By 90Min
January 09, 2019

Arsenal and Juventus have revived their interest in Willem II midfielder Donis Avdijaj, according to reports from the Netherlands.

The 22-year-old was a target for many European clubs in his time at Bundesliga side Schalke, before eventually finding his way to Willem II.

TF-Images/GettyImages

After some impressive performances in the Eredivisie this season, Dutch publication SoccerNews.nl are reporting that Unai Emery's Arsenal and Serie A giants Juventus have registered their intentions to sign the playmaker in January.


The former Germany U19 turned Kosovo international has sparkled since his arrival in the Netherlands, with four goals and two assists to his name in the Dutch league. 

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Avdijaj has been even more prolific in the KNVB Cup where he has scored four times in just three appearances in the competition.


The 22-year-old enjoyed a remarkable youth career at Schalke, with 59 goals in 53 games for the Bundesliga outfit's U17 side. 


Despite his goal-scoring form for the Schalke youth teams, Avdijaj was sent out on loan to Austrian side Sturm Graz for two successive seasons, and was instrumental in leading them to fourth place in the league in his first year at the club.

After sporadic appearances back with Schalke, the forward was loaned out once more to Dutch side Roda JC in the 2017/2018 campaign, before joining Willem II on a one-year deal last summer. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)