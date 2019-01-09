Bayern Munich Confirm Stuttgart's Benjamin Pavard Will Join on 5-Year Deal in Summer 2019

By 90Min
January 09, 2019

Bayern Munich have confirmed the signing of Stuttgart defender Benjamin Pavard, revealing that he will join the club in the summer on a five-year deal.

The 22-year-old, who rose to international prominence after enjoying a sensational World Cup campaign with France, moves to the Bundesliga champions after just three seasons with Stuttgart - whom he joined from Lille back in 2016.

Few details have been released on the deal so far, with a post on Bayern's official Twitter feed only confirming that Pavard will join the club in the summer.

Only a few days, his agent revealed that he was hoping offers would be received for his client in the coming months - though Bayern were not specifically mentioned.

"We haven't talked to anyone from Napoli yet. Will he move in June? He could also stay at Stuttgart, although we hope different offers arrive in the coming months," he said.

Pavard's stock rose sharply in the summer after scoring a stunning goal against Argentina at the World Cup in Russia, and said of the strike last month: “That goal has changed my life. Things have gone to another dimension. That goal went around the world.

“Before, few people knew me, but since then, things have changed. I am recognised everywhere. I am asked about that goal almost every day.”

Aurelien Meunier/GettyImages

Pavard will provide additional defensive cover for a strong Bayern defence that already boasts the likes of Mats Hummels, Jerome Boateng, Niklas Sule and Joshua Kimmich - with his versatility likely to become a valuable asset for Niko Kovac's side over the coming weeks.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)