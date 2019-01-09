Bayern Munich Confirm Stuttgart's Benjamin Pavard Will Join on 5-Year Deal in Summer 2019

Bayern Munich have confirmed the signing of Stuttgart defender Benjamin Pavard, revealing that he will join the club in the summer on a five-year deal.

The 22-year-old, who rose to international prominence after enjoying a sensational World Cup campaign with France, moves to the Bundesliga champions after just three seasons with Stuttgart - whom he joined from Lille back in 2016.

🗣️ @Brazzo: "I can confirm that Benjamin Pavard will join us on a five-year deal from 1st July 2019." pic.twitter.com/jiJo1E4wsG — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) January 9, 2019

Few details have been released on the deal so far, with a post on Bayern's official Twitter feed only confirming that Pavard will join the club in the summer.

Only a few days, his agent revealed that he was hoping offers would be received for his client in the coming months - though Bayern were not specifically mentioned.

"We haven't talked to anyone from Napoli yet. Will he move in June? He could also stay at Stuttgart, although we hope different offers arrive in the coming months," he said.

Pavard's stock rose sharply in the summer after scoring a stunning goal against Argentina at the World Cup in Russia, and said of the strike last month: “That goal has changed my life. Things have gone to another dimension. That goal went around the world.

“Before, few people knew me, but since then, things have changed. I am recognised everywhere. I am asked about that goal almost every day.”

Aurelien Meunier/GettyImages

Pavard will provide additional defensive cover for a strong Bayern defence that already boasts the likes of Mats Hummels, Jerome Boateng, Niklas Sule and Joshua Kimmich - with his versatility likely to become a valuable asset for Niko Kovac's side over the coming weeks.