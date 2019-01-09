Brahim Diaz Set for Real Madrid Debut in Copa del Rey Clash With CD Leganes

New Real Madrid signing Brahim Diaz is set to make his debut for the club after being included in their 19-man squad to face CD Leganes in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday evening.

The 19-year-old Spaniard was approaching the end of his contract with Manchester City, and Real took advantage of the situation by signing Brahim on Sunday in a deal which could end up costing the La Liga giants £22m.

Real published their squad for Wednesday's match on Twitter, and Brahim is one of six midfielders included, meaning he could feature at some point during the game.

According to Marca, Real have confirmed to the youngster that he will be a consistent member of the first team, instead of embarking on loan or spending time with the club's development side.

Diaz has made just four competitive appearances this season and failed to be included in a Premier League matchday squad for Pep Guardiola's City this season.

However, he did start all three of City's Carabao Cup matches, featuring in various positions across the attacking line. As a right-winger, Diaz netted both goals in City's 2-0 victory over Fulham in early November, but he has also been used as a left-sided attacker, as well as playing in a more central role.

Given his versatility, it remains to be seen in which position Real see Diaz's long-term future. Manager Santiago Solari seemingly prefers a 4-3-3 formation, which means there are opportunities for Diaz to feature in central midfield, as well as a winger.

Featuring on Real's squad list amongst the likes of Luka Modric and Isco, it suggests that Diaz is viewed as an attack-minded central midfielder, although he could also move into a more advanced role.