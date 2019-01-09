Callum Hudson-Odoi 'Will Not' Sign New Chelsea Contract as Bayern Munich Await Response to £35m Bid

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi will reject the chance to sign a new contract with the club in favour of a move to reigning Bundesliga champions, Bayern Munich.

The 18-year-old has already been the subject of three unsuccessful bids from the Bavarian outfit, who currently have a fourth offer of £35m being weighed up by Chelsea.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

Hudson-Odoi has started Chelsea's last two competitive games, but ESPN claim that this recent first-team action isn't enough to convince the youngster of signing a new long-term contract at Stamford Bridge.

The England Under-19 international reportedly asked to leave the club at the start of the transfer window following Bayern Munich's first flurry of bids, while the German club's sporting director recently confirmed that they "absolutely want to sign" Hudson-Odoi this month.

Any faint hopes that Chelsea fans still have that their most promising academy player could stay put was thrown into even more doubt following recent comments from Antonio Rüdiger.

The 25-year-old, who made 66 Bundesliga appearances with Stuttgart, claims that he has been offering advice to Hudson-Odoi about what life's like in Germany.

"He asked me about Germany," Rüdiger said, as quoted by the Evening Standard. "It was a general question from him. He is still young, I can advise him, but at the end of the day, he decides about his future.

"You can see it from both sides. He can develop here but he can develop in Germany as well - and don’t forget Bayern Munich are also a big club. For his future, I wish him all the best but I just wish he stays with us."

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

If Hudson-Odoi's move to Bayern does go through, he will join Jadon Sancho and Reiss Nelson as part of a new wave of players who are looking for first team action in the Bundesliga. He will also have the chance to link up with former Arsenal forward Serge Gnabry at the Allianz Arena.