Watch: Medical Cart Runs Over Injured Soccer Player's Foot

A video shows a medical cart driving over an injured player's foot. 

By Charlotte Carroll
January 09, 2019

This is definitely what they don't teach you at medical school. 

Bernardo, a player for Trindade AC’s Under-20 side, was on the field in pain with an injury during the team's Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior match against Brazilian club Flamengo on Sunday. The medical cart came out to help the player, but then the driver accidentally ran over Bernardo's foot.

In the video, the driver and passenger of the cart are seen laughing, while the announcers are cracking up as well.

But Bernardo was able to return to the game, which Trindade won, according to Globo Esporte.

