Inter Fine Mauro Icardi €100,000 For Turning Up Late to Training Amid Contract Tensions

By 90Min
January 09, 2019

Inter have fined club captain Mauro Icardi €100,000 for being late to training, with tensions simmering around his stalling contractual talks. 

The Argentine has been in fine form on the pitch for the Serie A side this term, scoring 13 goals in 22 appearances for the Nerazzurri. However, off the pitch it has been less savoury, with the club seeking to extend his contract beyond its current expiry date of June 2020, and the player and his wife and agent, Wanda Nara, driving a hard bargain. 

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

As initially reported by Sky Sport Italia, and relayed by Football Italia, the 25-year-old was fined the whopping total of €100,000 for his late arrival for the club's first training session back since the winter break. 

It was the second time the club have been forced to resort to such measures this season, after hitting Radja Nainggolan with a similar fine for the same crime.

The news came on the same day that Nara told Spanish publication AS that the two parties are “very far away” from agreeing a new deal. 

She explained: “We’re far from reaching an agreement. The figures being talked about in Italy aren’t true and we haven’t received a satisfactory proposal from Inter yet.

“I won’t deny that we can reach an agreement, but right now we’re very far apart. It’s not logical to renew Mauro’s contract for the amount he currently earns.

“We believe Mauro is worth more than that. There are some very important clubs interested in signing him."

With strong links to Real Madrid and Chelsea, Wanda even went as far as to expand on this interest, declaring: “For example, there are the two biggest clubs in Spain, with whom we have excellent relationships, plus an English team and a French one.”

