Jermain Defoe Reveals He Turned Down Crystal Palace in Favour of a Move to Rangers

By 90Min
January 09, 2019

Rangers new boy Jermain Defoe has admitted that he turned down a move to Crystal Palace in order to sign for the SPFL giants, as he wanted a fresh challenge. 

The 36-year-old has spent the bulk of his career in England - bar a forgettable stint in the MLS (you don't remember that? Don't worry, no one does) - enjoying stints at Tottenham Hotspur, Portsmouth and West Ham. Defoe made 496 appearance in England's top flight, scoring an impressive 162 goals in that period. 

Defoe has spent the past year plying his trade at Bournemouth, scoring a measly four goals in 34 appearances for the club. 

Speaking to Sky Sports at Rangers' winter training camp in Tenerife (Glasgow is very cold in January), Defoe said that there was interest from Crystal Palace, but he wanted to 'part of something special' with Steven Gerrard's men. 

Indeed, Rangers have enjoyed an incredibly successful season under the guidance of Steven Gerrard so far. The Gers currently sit atop of the SPFL table, locked level with Celtic (although they have played one game more). 

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

Gerrard will be hoping that Defoe will be the player that, alongside the prolific Alfredo Morelos, can fire the Glasgow club to their first SPFL title since 2011...or ever as the club were re-formed after being liquidated in June 2012. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)