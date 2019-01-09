Police Make 3 Arrests for Racially Aggravated Offences During Tottenham's Win Over Chelsea

By 90Min
January 09, 2019

Three supporters were arrested by the police for racially aggravated offences during the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg between Tottenham and Chelsea at Wembley on Tuesday.

Metropolitan Police confirmed that a 17-year-old male was arrested and questioned at a north London police station for anti-Semitic abuse. A 20-year-old and a 23-year-old were also detained.

As the Daily Mail reports, both Tottenham and Chelsea had appealed to supporters to behave following a recent spate of racially aggravated incidents in English football.

A Tottenham supporter who threw a banana skin at Arsenal's Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang received a four-year ban from football in December.

Four Chelsea fans were banned last month for using racist language towards Manchester City and England winger Raheem Sterling during a Premier League match at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea fans were also slammed by the club's chairman Bruce Buck for singing anti-Semitic songs during a Europa League tie against MOL Vidi in Budapest.

The issue of supporter behaviour has continued to come under the spotlight at Chelsea, with one fan recently fined and banned from football for three years after he admitted using homophobic language in a match at Brighton.

FA disciplinary officials are investigating complaints about Nottingham Forest fans who chanted "Chelsea rent boys" during their FA Cup third round tie against the Blues.

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

There was a heavy police presence during Tuesday's match, and Chelsea provided their own stewards to help maintain control inside the ground. Tottenham won the match 1-0 thanks to a controversial penalty, scored by Harry Kane. The return leg is at Stamford Bridge on 24 January.

