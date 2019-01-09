Real Madrid 3-0 Leganes: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Los Blancos Return to Winning Ways in Style

By 90Min
January 09, 2019
Real Madrid ran out comfortable 3-0 winners against Leganes in the first leg of their Copa del Rey last 16 clash. 

Los Blancos were poor during the first half but managed to take the lead on the stroke of half-time following a Sergio Ramos penalty, easing the tension around the Bernabeu. 

The second period was much better from Santiago Solari's side and they were rewarded with goals from Lucas Vazquez and Vinicius Junior to hand Madrid a comfortable advantage at the half-way point in the tie.
Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Madrid dominated the opening 15 minutes and were presented with a golden opportunity to take the lead after Lucas Vazquez's through ball found Karim Benzema one-on-one with Ivan Cuellar, but the Frenchman could only fire his effort over the bar. 


Despite Madrid's early dominance, the away side grew into the game and ex-Middlesbrough forward Martin Braithwaite spurned two excellent chances to give Los Pepineros an unlikely lead, but the recalled Keylor Navas wasn't to be beaten.


On the stroke of half-time Madrid right-back Alvaro Odriozola - who was excellent for Solari's side - got in behind the Leganes back line and won a soft penalty after contact from Gerard Gambau, allowing Ramos to step-up and cooly slot the ball home to give Madrid a slightly fortuitous lead heading into the break.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Madrid doubled their advantage after 68 minutes following a shocking back pass that was intercepted by Benzema, with the ball being worked to Vazquez, who tapped into an empty net from eight yards.


It was 3-0 soon after after Odriozola got in-behind down the right once more, crossing to the far post where Vinicius was waiting, the young Brazilian set himself before firing a stunning volley into the top corner to to to hand Madrid a three goal advantage heading into the second-leg.

Real Madrid


Key Talking Point


After Madrid's 2-0 home loss to Real Sociedad Sunday, their season had reached a new low - a sixth loss of the season and just 53,000 in attendance. Boos rung around the Bernabeu as the hostile crowd showed their displeasure with Solari and the team as a whole, meaning Los Blancos were under huge pressure to get a result tonight.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

The first half was far from convincing and Madrid were fortunate to take a lead into the break, with the penalty just before half-time proving crucial. However, the second half was more like the Real of old as they dominated proceedings are justly added two more goals to appease the Bernabeu crowd and ease the mounting pressure on Solari.

Player Ratings


Starting XI: Navas (7), Odriozola (8*), Nacho (6), Ramos (7), Reguilón (6); Casemiro (5), Ceballos (7), Valverde (7); Vazquez (7), Benzema (6), Vinicius Jr (7). 


Substitutes: Isco (7), Diaz (6), Gonzalez (N/A)

STAR MAN - Alvaro Odriozola was very impressive for the home side, particularly during the first period when he was able to play more as a right winger. The Spaniard was a continuous threat making runs in behind and earned a vital first half penalty that settled the nerves throughout the Bernabeu.

WORST PLAYER - Casemiro didn't have his best game in a Real Madrid shirt, giving the ball away a number of times during the first half. The Brazilian will need to get back to his best in the coming weeks as Los Blancos have some key fixtures coming up.

Leganes


Key Talking Point


Credit to Leganes who despite sitting 16th in La Liga, did not come just to make up the numbers. They took confidence from the growing discontent amongst the crowd during the first period and will rue a number of missed chances. 

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Ex-Southampton boss Mauricio Pellegrino can still take many positives from his side's performance heading into Saturday's meeting with Huesca.

Player Ratings


Starting XI: Cuellar (5), Bustinza (5), Tarin (6), Siovas (5); Juanfran (6), Perez (5), Recio (6), Gambau (5); El Zhar (6), Braithwaite (7), Merino (6).


Substitutes: Silva (5), Eraso (5).

Looking Ahead


Real Madrid return to La Liga action this Sunday when they will be desperate to claim three points away at Real Betis.

Leganes will next be in action on Saturday lunchtime, as they host bottom side Huesca.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)