Real Madrid 'Open Talks' With Jose Mourinho as Speculation Grows Over Bernabeu Return

Real Madrid have started talks with former Manchester United boss José Mourinho over the possibility of him returning to the Santiago Bernabéu.

Los Blancos have already replaced Julen Lopetegui with Santiago Solari but their new manager is having little success in the Spanish capital, with Real Madrid currently sitting 10 points behind Barcelona following a defeat against Real Sociedad.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

Solari's disappointing reign has prompted Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez to consider replacements and The Sun believes that one of his top targets is Mourinho, who was sacked by Manchester United a week before Christmas.

Both Pérez and Mourinho remain on good terms despite the manner of which the Portuguese head coach left Madrid back in 2013, following a borderline trademark dressing room revolt.

Although Real Madrid's president is confident that Mourinho can turn the club's fortunes around, the European champions know that any deal for the 55-year-old has had to be put on the back burners until he sorts out his settlement with Manchester United.

It's claimed that Mourinho is in line to receive a £15m pay off after losing his job at Old Trafford, and his agent Jorge Mendes is looking to speed up the process by meeting with Ed Woodward to iron out the final details.

Until Mourinho has been paid off by his former employers he isn't allowed to agree on terms with a new club, something which has seen four offers - including from his first club S.L. Benfica - go unanswered.

JON SUPER/GettyImages

Real Madrid have lost exactly one-third of their matches in La Liga this season, while the club's European exploits have also seen them suffer their biggest ever home defeat in the Champions League group stages against CSKA Moscow.