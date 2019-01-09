Sevilla Sporting Director Says Plans to Sign Chelsea Striker Alvaro Morata Are 'Very Complicated'

Sevilla's director of football has confirmed that the club are looking into signing Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata, but revealed that negotiations were a 'very complicated operation'.

After struggling for consistent form since his arrival from Real Madrid in 2017, Morata has seemingly fallen out of favour with new Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri in recent weeks.



GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

This has led to speculation that Morata could be allowed to leave Stamford Bridge in the near future, with the Blues being continually linked with Milan's on-loan forward Gonzalo Higuaín.





Now, on Spanish television programme 'A Baloncesto Parado', Sevilla's director of football Joaquin Caparros revealed (via Marca ): "We have been interested in their situation but it is a very, very, very complicated operation, the player may want to come to Sevilla over other options but Chelsea is a difficult club to negotiate."



Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

With rumours gathering pace about Morata's potential departure, the Spain international was not involved in Chelsea's Carabao Cup semi-final defeat to Tottenham on Tuesday night.





Despite murmurs that Morata's exclusion was down to him being set to join Sevilla, Chelsea boss Sarri confirmed that the 26-year-old was absent with a minor hamstring injury.

He said (as quoted by Football.London ): "Alvaro had a little problem in the last training this morning with his hamstring, so we preferred him to rest."



BEN STANSALL/GettyImages