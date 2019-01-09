Stoke Appoint Luton Boss Nathan Jones as New Manager After Gary Rowett Dismissal

By 90Min
January 09, 2019

Stoke City have confirmed that they have appointed Nathan Jones as their new manager, just one day after Gary Rowett was sacked.

Jones leaves Luton Town after three years in charge, having led the Hatters from the depths of League Two to 2nd in League One during his time at the helm.

Stoke confirmed in their official statement that a compensation package had been agreed with Luton, who are now searching for a new manager who can continue Jones' good work and get them promoted to the Championship.

Stoke owners John and Peter Coates said: "Nathan is an incredibly driven and passionate individual and we are delighted to have secured his services for Stoke City.

"We have been following Nathan’s career for sometime and when we met him were hugely impressed with his clear vision as to how he will achieve success at Stoke."

Having honed his trade as a coach at Brighton under Oscar Garcia, Sami Hyypia and Chris Hughton, Jones made his move into management when he took over at Kenilworth Road in January 2016.

Pete Norton/GettyImages

He guided the Hatters to safety before leading them to the play-offs in his first full season, and then to the League Two title in his second.

After 26 games, Luton are well-placed for another promotion push, sitting 2nd in the table behind Portsmouth. They are also still in the FA Cup and will face Chelsea in the fourth round if they can beat Sheffield Wednesday in a replay.

Stoke are 14th in the Championship, but only eight points off the top six, so a play-off push isn't out of the question if Jones can stamp his authority quickly.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)