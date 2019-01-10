Barcelona Target Frenkie De Jong Confirms He Will Stay at Ajax for Remainder of Season

Barcelona, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain target Frenkie de Jong has confirmed that he plans to stay at Ajax until the end of the season, ruling out a high profile January move. Yet it has been reported that he is still likely to make the move to Camp Nou in summer.

De Jong, who is thought to be valued at €75m by Ajax, has been heavily linked with Barça and PSG in particular in recent weeks and months. But he seems to be happy to stay in Amsterdam and see the 2018/19 campaign through to completion.

Good News! 📰

Good Morning y'all! 😍



🗣 'Ik blijf 100% zeker tot het einde van het seizoen'#AjaxUSA 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/TRTqFcuCs7 — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) January 10, 2019

In an interview with Ajax's in-house media, De Jong assured nervous fans he will '100% stay' until the end of the season. The club is currently battling fierce rivals Feyenoord to win a first Eredivisie title since 2014 and has reached the Champions League knockout stages for the first time in more than a decade.

But beyond this season, the 21-year-old's future looks to be in Spain with Barcelona after a proposed move to PSG appears to have fallen apart.

French journalist Abdellah Boulma tweeted that PSG have been unable to contact De Jong when it looked like a deal had been reached. He has apparently chosen Barcelona instead. PSG sporting director Antero Henrqiue is tipped to leave the club.

#DeJong aurait choisi Barcelone pour l’été prochain. Le #PSG ne parvient plus à le joindre depuis 24 h alors que tout était bouclé. Le contrat d’’#Antero ne sera pas reconduit. Départ inéluctable.

Le #PSG a contacté #Koulibaly or la somme demandée (100M) aurait refroidi le club — Abdellah Boulma (@abdellahboulma) January 9, 2019

According to pro-Barça outlet Mundo Deportivo (MD), De Jong has said 'yes' to joining the club. It is said to have come after months of contact between Barça officials, the player, his agent and his family. There is also apparently an agreement in place over a five-year contract and salary.

Barça are still yet to conclude a deal with Ajax, however, and MD warns of the danger still posed by PSG. If the French club are ultimately unable to convince De Jong to join them, the publication claims that they will do all they can to at least raise the price Barça pay. It is billed as revenge for Adrien Rabiot, who is expected to move to Camp Nou on a free transfer in summer.