Jermaine Pennant Reveals He Was Once 'Tapped Up' by Steven Gerrard in Honest Interview

By 90Min
January 10, 2019

Ex-Premier League midfielder Jermaine Pennant has revealed he was once 'tapped up' by Steven Gerrard whilst playing against the former Liverpool star.

During a refreshingly honest interview, Pennant admitted that during a match Gerrard asked him about his availability, enquiring as to 'who his agent was.'

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Pennant was speaking with Four Four Two when he was questioned if there was any truth to the rumours Gerrard had made an 'illegal approach' in an attempt to persuade him to sign for Liverpool

He said: "Yes, that’s absolutely true. I was playing for Birmingham against Liverpool at St Andrew’s and Gerrard said to me 'who is your agent?' while the game was going on. 

"I said 'Sky Andrew – do you know him?' He said, 'No, but I’ll find out'. I was trying to focus on the game! Straight after the match, I told Sky about it. Obviously a move to Liverpool did eventually come about."

Pennant was just 22 at the time of the incident and was regarded as a future star of English football after bursting onto the scene at Arsenal. He had been capped at England Under-21 level and shortly after made the move to Anfield in a £7m deal in 2006. 

After spending three seasons at Liverpool his career began to unravel when he was not offered a new deal by the club. A lack of form - combined with many off-field incidents including a drink driving charge that saw Pennant spend 30 days in prison - resulted in the winger plying his trade in the lower levels of English football.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

He was last seen playing for non-league Billericay Town after spells in America and India and retired at the age of 34.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)