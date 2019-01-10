Jermaine Pennant Reveals He Was Once 'Tapped Up' by Steven Gerrard in Honest Interview

Ex-Premier League midfielder Jermaine Pennant has revealed he was once 'tapped up' by Steven Gerrard whilst playing against the former Liverpool star.

During a refreshingly honest interview, Pennant admitted that during a match Gerrard asked him about his availability, enquiring as to 'who his agent was.'

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Pennant was speaking with Four Four Two when he was questioned if there was any truth to the rumours Gerrard had made an 'illegal approach' in an attempt to persuade him to sign for Liverpool.

He said: "Yes, that’s absolutely true. I was playing for Birmingham against Liverpool at St Andrew’s and Gerrard said to me 'who is your agent?' while the game was going on.

"I said 'Sky Andrew – do you know him?' He said, 'No, but I’ll find out'. I was trying to focus on the game! Straight after the match, I told Sky about it. Obviously a move to Liverpool did eventually come about."

Pennant was just 22 at the time of the incident and was regarded as a future star of English football after bursting onto the scene at Arsenal. He had been capped at England Under-21 level and shortly after made the move to Anfield in a £7m deal in 2006.

After spending three seasons at Liverpool his career began to unravel when he was not offered a new deal by the club. A lack of form - combined with many off-field incidents including a drink driving charge that saw Pennant spend 30 days in prison - resulted in the winger plying his trade in the lower levels of English football.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

He was last seen playing for non-league Billericay Town after spells in America and India and retired at the age of 34.