Mauro Icardi's Agent Confirms Interest From Top European Clubs Amid Contract Renewal Stall

Clubs from Spain, France and England are keeping tabs on Inter striker Mauro Icardi as talks over a contract extension at San Siro continue to stall.

Despite previously being linked with big money moves away from Italy, the Argentine forward has stayed loyal to the Nerazzurri ever since joining the club from Sampdoria in 2013, captaining his side for over three years.

The 25-year-old still has a contract in Milan until 2021 but Icardi's wife and agent Wanda Nara has revealed that talks over an extension have hit a brick wall, adding that the coveted centre forward is continuing to attract interest from Europe's biggest clubs.

"Icardi’s renewal with Inter is a very long way off as things stand today," Nara told AS. "There are very important clubs that are interested in signing Mauro and we are very far from reaching an agreement [with Inter].

"The figures that are being talked about in Italy about his contract renewal are not accurate. So far, we have not received a satisfactory offer from Inter.

"We are not ruling out reaching an agreement at some stage, but at the moment we are a long way off from that. It is not logical for Mauro to renew on the same salary that he receives now.

"We believe that Mauro is at a superior level. We have a very good relationship with the two biggest clubs in Spain who, are very interested in Mauro, as well as one in France and one in England."

Nara's comments quite blatantly claim that Icardi is being touted by Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, and his former club Barcelona, with whom he spent three years before moving to ply his trade in Italy.

There are a handful of Premier League sides who Nara could be referring to that actually have the financial capabilities of buying Icardi, although recent transfer rumours suggest that Chelsea are the closest to securing the Argentine's signature.