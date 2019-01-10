Ralph Hasenhuttl Admits Manolo Gabbiadini Exit Suits Southampton as Sampdoria Move Edges Closer

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has endorsed Manolo Gabbiadini's imminent transfer to Serie A side Sampdoria, stating it is a move that's good for all parties involved.

Hasenhuttl all but confirmed Gabbiadini's exit from St Mary's, suggesting that the reported £11m deal is close to completion.

The Austrian also praised the move, suggesting the Italy international would have little hope of a future at Southampton under his management.

Hasenhuttl said via the Daily Mail: "He is a good player, fantastic technique, but I think with this intensive pressing system we try to play, it is not his way, so it was better to find a solution which is better for both sides.

"It is a good step for him to go back to Italy, I wish him all the best. I am sure he can score goals at every club in the world, but we try to go another way and for that we need other players."

Gabbiadini has only played 15 minutes of new manager Ralph Hasenhuttl's first six Premier League games in charge, despite appearing in 12 of Southampton's first 16 games prior to the Austrian's arrival at the south coast club, only scoring once in 15 appearances in all competitions this season.

The striker got off to a hugely impressive start at Southampton after joining from Italian club Napoli, scoring four goals in his first three Premier League games for the club. However, his goalscoring declined hugely after the rapid start.

Gabbiadini's exit would be Ralph Hasenhuttl's latest step towards trimming down his squad, with midfielder Steven Davis joining Rangers on loan earlier in the transfer window. Centre back Wesley Hoedt has also been linked with a departure this month.

Hasenhuttl also provided an update on goalkeeper Fraser Forster's role at the club, stating that the Englishman would not be returning to the first team any time soon and could also eave this month.

Hasenhuttl said: "It can be that Fraser can take a game in the Under-23s, because he needs to get back in a position where he is an option for other clubs maybe, and that is what we try to force in the future."

Southampton travel to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester on Saturday afternoon, looking to recapture the form which saw them recently pull themselves out of the relegation zone after only picking up one point in their last three league games.