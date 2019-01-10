Sampdoria vs AC Milan Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

AC Milan will travel to Sampdoria on Saturday for the Coppa Italia fixture, looking to win the trophy for the first time since 2002/03, after finishing as runners-up in last season's final.

Meanwhile, Sampdoria were last crowned champions in the 1993/94 season, but also missed out as recently as the 2008/09 season, where they lost 6-5 to Lazio on penalties.

Both sides are pushing for a European qualification spot in the league, as just two points separate the Rossoneri in fifth from Sampdoria in seventh.

Milan came up the victors in the early season clash, after falling behind 2-1 after just half an hour before managing to turn the tie on its head to win 3-2.



Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 12th January What Time is Kick Off? 17.00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Stadio Luigi Ferraris

TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport ESPN

Sampdoria coach Marco Giampaolo will be missing ageing midfielder Edgar Barreto who has has not recovered from a calf injury.





Gaston Ramirez and Dennis Praet are both one caution away from serving a suspension but this shouldn't alter Giampaolo's selection, with both considered key members of the first team squad.

Fabio Quagliarella will be aiming to maintain his fine form in front of goal, which has seen him score in each of his nine appearances, including a brace over Bologna back in December.





Meanwhile, Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso has a slightly different scenario on his hands, with a number of players out through injury.





Giacomo Bonaventura, Lucas Biglia, Mattia Caldara, Ivan Strinic and Andrea Bertolacci are all expected to miss the clash through injury, whilst winger Suso is suspended.

It is likely the burden to find the back of the net will fall once more to striker Gonzalo Higuain, whilst Andrea Conti looks set for his first start since 2017 after overcoming two ACL injuries.

Predicted Lineups

Sampdoria Audero; Bereszynski, Tonelli, Andersen, Murru; Praet, Ekdal, Linetty; Ramirez; Defrel, Quagliarella AC Milan Reina; Conti, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Laxalt; Kessie, Bakayoko, Calhangolu; Suso, Higuain, Castillejo



Head to Head Record

These two sides have faced each other 28 times to date, as they head into the Coppa Italia clash in what will be only their third match-up outside of the league.

As perhaps expected, Milan have dominated this fixture over the years, winning on 13 occasions as opposed to to Sampdoria's seven triumphs, whilst the sides have played out six draws. It is also worth noting that Milan have ran out victorious in both previous cup meetings.

Milan recorded a resounding win over Sampdoria back in 2007, when they managed to win 5-0 away from home - their biggest margin of victory over the Blucerchiati.





Unfortunately, as glorious as it gets for Sampdoria fans is the classic 2-1 or 1-0 victory, with them never outright annihilating their opponents, however, a win's a win.

Recent Form

With the Coppa Italia back, both sides will be eyeing this competition as an opportunity for silverware.

Each side have put in fairly similar performances in Serie A this term, with just two points separating Milan in fifth and Sampdoria in seventh.

However, it is the hosts who are in a finer fettle of form, having won three of their previous five, picking up 10 points from a possible 15, before Juventus ended their winning run, whilst Milan have struggled for points recently, picking up just six from a possible 15 in Serie A.







Here's a look at each side's last five results:





Sampdoria AC Milan Juventus 2-1 Sampdoria (29/12) AC Milan 2-1 Spal (29/12) Sampdoria 2-0 Chievo (26/12) Frosinone 0-0 AC Milan (26/12) Empoli 2-4 Sampdoria (22/12) AC Milan 0-1 Fiorentina (22/12) Sampdoria 2-0 Parma (16/12) Bologna 0-0 AC Milan (13/12) Lazio 2-2 Sampdoria (8/12) AC Milan 0-0 Torino (9/12)

Prediction

In recent times, it is fair to say that Milan have had the upper hand over Sampdoria. However, taking into the consideration the form of the two teams and the mounting injury list that Gatusso has to deal with, the hosts could be considered favourites here.





Milan have really struggled to find goals recently, and with the constant speculation regarding Higuian and a possible move to Chelsea ramping up, it's hard to see any goals coming any time soon.





Prediction: Sampdoria 2-1 Milan