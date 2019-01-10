Southampton's Charlie Austin Handed 2-Game Ban by FA for 'Obscene Gesture' During Man City Game

Southampton striker Charlie Austin has been handed a two-game ban by the FA for making an obscene gesture during the match against Manchester City in December.

Former Queens Park Ranger man Austin will miss the Saints' Premier League clash against Leicester and their FA Cup replay with Derby.

As reported by BBC Sport, Austin appeared to make a two fingered sign towards supporters when he was substituted in the 68th minute of the clash with City on 30 December.

A statement on Southampton's website reads: "Southampton striker Charlie Austin will miss the games against Leicester City and Derby County after being handed a two-match ban.

"The forward was suspended by the Football Association for making an abusive and/or insulting gesture during the Premier League game at home to Manchester City last month.

"Austin will be available for selection again when Saints host Everton in the league a week on Saturday."

Southampton lost the game 3-1 as strikes from David Silva and Sergio Aguero coupled with James Ward-Prowse's own goal cancelled out Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's brief equaliser.