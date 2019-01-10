Unai Emery Confirms Arsenal Can Only Make Loan Signings in January Transfer Window

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has confirmed that the club will not be making any permanent signings in January and will only be dealing in loan moves during the transfer window.

With injuries taking their toll on the squad, Arsenal have won just two of their last five Premier League matches and have not won away from home since November, emphasising the need for reinforcements in January.

Unai Emery admits #AFC cannot afford to buy any players in the January transfer window and can only bring in new signings on loan.

“We cannot sign permanently. We can only loan players. Only loan players. I can say to you that the club is working." — Mark Mann-Bryans (@MarkyMBryans) January 10, 2019

But ahead of this weekend's trip to West Ham, Emery confirmed that Arsenal are not in a position to make permanent signings this month.

"We cannot sign anyone permanently," Emery said, quoted by Sky Sports News. "Only loan players this January."

Sky Italia has reported that Arsenal are closing in on a deal for Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez, who played under Emery at Sevilla, but the Gunners boss admitted that he was not sure how that move was progressing.

"I don't know how his situation is but I know the club is working for the possibility of players who can help us with this condition [on loan]," Emery added.

Another player who played under Emery at Sevilla, Ever Banega, has also been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium. Emery described the Argentine midfielder as 'a very good player' but told reporters he 'cannot say any more.'

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

"The club is working, telling me each moment different situations can happen. At the moment, I haven't got any news," Emery admitted.

Last January, Arsenal broke their transfer record to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund, but in the summer their net spend was lower than £60m.