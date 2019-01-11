Claudio Ranieri Claims Fulham Must Make January Signings to Avoid Relegation

By 90Min
January 11, 2019

Claudio Ranieri believes Fulham must make signings in the January transfer window if they want to avoid Premier League relegation this season.

Ranieri arrived at Craven Cottage to replace Slavisa Jokanovic after Fulham's 2-0 defeat to Liverpool last November and believes that bringing in new players could be a possible solution to Fulham's relegation battle.

Fulham FC v Oldham Athletic AFC - FA Cup Third Round

Asked if he thinks Fulham could survive without bringing new players in, Ranieri said as quoted by Sky Sports: "No. I think we have to bring somebody in to survive.

"I think it will be a very good boost for all of my players. We are looking in every direction, we will see what happens. The transfer market is open. We are ready to take something that can help Fulham."

Ranieri, however, refused to state the names of potential signings that the club may be looking to bring in. 

He added: "We are looking in every direction, we will see what happens. The transfer market is open. We are ready to take something that can help Fulham.


"But I won't speak about names, I'm sorry."


After bringing in a number of players in the summer, including André Schürrle, André-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Jean Michaël Seri, Fulham parted ways with Jokanovic after recording just one win in the 12 matches he had taken charge of before Ranieri's appointment.


Anguissa and Seri in particular have struggled to adapt to the challenges of the Premier League, and have found themselves on the bench at different times during the course of the season.

This weekend, Fulham travel to Burnley in search of a crucial win that would cut the gap between themselves and their opponents, who sit in 16th place, to just one point. In the reverse fixture, Fulham ran out 4-2 winners as Jokanovic recorded his first and only win in charge.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Rainieri will need to find a way to stop his team from conceding goals, crippled with a goal difference of minus 28 having let in 47 goals so far, if they are to have any chance of survival.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)