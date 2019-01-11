Fraser Forster's Southampton Future in Doubt After Hasenhuttl Delivers Grim Update on Prospects

Fraser Forster's stint at Southampton looks to be coming to an end after manager Ralph Hasenhuttl revealed the goalkeeper is not part of his immediate first team plans.





The England international has had a rapid fall from grace after joining the Saints from Celtic in 2014 and now finds himself below both Alex McCarthy and Angus Gunn in the goalkeeping pecking order.

Reports earlier in the week hinted at a potential return to the starting XI for Forster but Hasenhuttl has confirmed the 30-year-old is not currently in his plans.





When asked if he was considering starting Forster, the Austrian manager said as quoted by the Daily Echo: "No, not really.

“I had to make the choice to have two strong keepers with Angus Gunn and Alex McCarthy and I think they did it well. Both.

“It will always be like it is if you have good experience made with one keeper then you don’t look for another one.

Regarding Forster's future, Hasenhuttl added: “It can be that Fraser can take a game in the Under-23s so it’s possible to do in the future because he needs to get back into the position where he is an option for other clubs maybe, and that’s what we try to force in the future.”

Forster has made 106 appearances for the Saints, keeping 37 clean sheets along the way, but was dropped following the heavy Boxing Day defeat at Tottenham in 2017 and hasn't been seen in the first team since.