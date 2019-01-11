Juventus Keen on Signing Isco With Old Lady Looking to Replicate Blockbuster Cristiano Ronaldo Deal

By 90Min
January 11, 2019

Juventus are targeting a blockbuster move for Real Madrid star Isco, in the same fashion as their signing of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer.

The Spaniard has started just five league matches all season, prompting rumours of an imminent departure from Real. The likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City have been touted as potential suitors for Isco, whilst Serie A giants Juventus have also been heavily linked with the midfielder.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

News of Juventus' plans for Isco comes from Italian outlet Sky Sport, who state that the Old Lady are hoping to employ a similar tactic to the one they used to sign Ronaldo.

Juventus' director of football, Fabio Paritici, has reportedly been in contract with Isco's representatives and he is keen to agree a deal with the Spaniard as soon as possible, ahead of completing a transfer for Isco at the end of the season.

Real are said to value the 26-year-old at around €80m, but it is also suggested that the two clubs could agree on a player-plus-cash deal. The likes of Alex Sandro, Miralem Pjanic and Paulo Dybala are all reportedly on Real's wish list, although it remains to be seen whether Juventus but be willing to part with any of the stars.

There have been countless rumours that Isco is unhappy in Madrid, with Spanish outlet Sport claiming that the relationship between Isco and manager Santiago Solari has completely broken down and shows no sign of improving, meaning that Real could be tempted to cash in on the Spaniard.

It is said that the decision will be completely up to Isco. With playing time reportedly high on his list of priorities, Real are almost resigned to the fact that they will lose Isco at the end of the season.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

He has made just 13 appearances in La Liga this season and has found himself out of favour on many occasions. The likes of Vinicius Junior, Federico Valverde and Dani Ceballos have all been given opportunities at Isco's expense, and Juventus are seemingly keen to capitalise on this situation and make a move for the attacking midfielder.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)