Juventus Keen on Signing Isco With Old Lady Looking to Replicate Blockbuster Cristiano Ronaldo Deal

Juventus are targeting a blockbuster move for Real Madrid star Isco, in the same fashion as their signing of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer.

The Spaniard has started just five league matches all season, prompting rumours of an imminent departure from Real. The likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City have been touted as potential suitors for Isco, whilst Serie A giants Juventus have also been heavily linked with the midfielder.

News of Juventus' plans for Isco comes from Italian outlet Sky Sport, who state that the Old Lady are hoping to employ a similar tactic to the one they used to sign Ronaldo.

Juventus' director of football, Fabio Paritici, has reportedly been in contract with Isco's representatives and he is keen to agree a deal with the Spaniard as soon as possible, ahead of completing a transfer for Isco at the end of the season.

Real are said to value the 26-year-old at around €80m, but it is also suggested that the two clubs could agree on a player-plus-cash deal. The likes of Alex Sandro, Miralem Pjanic and Paulo Dybala are all reportedly on Real's wish list, although it remains to be seen whether Juventus but be willing to part with any of the stars.

There have been countless rumours that Isco is unhappy in Madrid, with Spanish outlet Sport claiming that the relationship between Isco and manager Santiago Solari has completely broken down and shows no sign of improving, meaning that Real could be tempted to cash in on the Spaniard.

It is said that the decision will be completely up to Isco. With playing time reportedly high on his list of priorities, Real are almost resigned to the fact that they will lose Isco at the end of the season.

He has made just 13 appearances in La Liga this season and has found himself out of favour on many occasions. The likes of Vinicius Junior, Federico Valverde and Dani Ceballos have all been given opportunities at Isco's expense, and Juventus are seemingly keen to capitalise on this situation and make a move for the attacking midfielder.