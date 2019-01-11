Robert Lewandowski's Former Agent Reveals Reason Why Bayern Striker Turned Down Man Utd & Chelsea

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski's former agent has revealed that the Poland international's wife played a key role in turning down offers from English sides Manchester United and Chelsea.

Since his goal-scoring feats at Borussia Dortmund and now at rivals Bayern, Lewandowski has been linked with a move away from the Bundesliga on numerous occasions.



JOHN THYS/GettyImages

Despite the interest of many of the Premier League's top sides, Lewandowski's former agent, Cesary Kucharski, has claimed that the striker's partner, and his own dream to move to Real Madrid, stopped him from ever playing in England.

Speaking to Polish publication Pilka Nozna (via the Daily Mirror ), Kucharski admitted: "He had many offers. The thing is, his wife did not want to go to France (to PSG) - and both did not want to go to England.

"For Robert, only the Spanish sun counted, and only Real Madrid ."





The 30-year-old has made no secret of his desire to play at the Santiago Bernabeu, despite his contract with Bayern running until 2021.

It was understood this pursuit of a move to Los Blancos formed the reasoning behind Lewandowski's decision to split with Kucharski and partner with noted 'super-agent' Pini Zahavi.

Robert Lewandowski for club and country in 2018 🔥🔥🔥



👕 55 games

⚽️ 46 goals #UCL pic.twitter.com/StCxZF33MI — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) January 2, 2019

When asked why the Polish striker's dream move to Madrid never materialised, Kucharski added: "We could have fought for the transfer. But there was a risk that our actions would not be enough to bring him to Madrid or sign a much better deal with Bayern.

"In football business, I never wanted to risk my client."