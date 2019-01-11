Manolo Gabbiadini has completes his transfer from Southampton to Sampdoria for an undisclosed fee, believed to be in the region of £12m.

Gabbiadini joined Southampton from Napoli in January 2017 and now returns to Italy to play for the club where he scored 19 goals in 50 appearances between 2013 and 2015.

Southampton confirmed Gabbiadini's departure on their official website, and paid tribute to some of the Italian's best moments during his two years on the South Coast.

His time at St Mary's Stadium got off to a brilliant start when he scored six goals in his first four appearances for the Saints, including a brace in the EFL Cup final against Manchester United at Wembley.

He only scored five times in the Premier League during the 2017/18 season, although one of them was the goal which gave Southampton victory at Swansea in their penultimate game of the campaign, effectively securing their top flight status.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl said on Thursday that this transfer was the best decision for both parties, as Gabbiadini was not well-suited to his high intensity style of play.

"He is a good player, fantastic technique, but I think with this intensive pressing system we try to play, it is not his way, so it was better to find a solution which is better for both sides," said Hasenhuttl.

Gabbiadini now returns to the Stadio Luigi Ferraris, where he joins a Sampdoria side who are bidding to qualify for European competition for the first time in over three decades.