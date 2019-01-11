Thomas Muller to Miss Both Champions League Ties With Liverpool After Ajax Red Card

Bayern Munich will be without Thomas Muller for both legs of their Champions League last 16 tie against Liverpool after the German was handed a two-match suspension.

Muller was sent off in Bayern's final group game against Ajax for a high challenge on Nicolas Tagliafico. His studs connected with the Argentine defender's face and Clement Turpin showed him a straight red card.

Players sent off in the Champions League are given an automatic one-game ban, but Muller's tackle was deemed bad enough to merit additional punishment, as confirmed by the UEFA Control, Ethics & Disciplinary Panel.

The incident did not appear intentional, as Muller himself clarified on Twitter after the match: "I would like to apologise to Nico Tagliafico. There was no intention [in the foul]. Get well."

Maximilian Wober, who was also sent off during the 3-3 draw at the Johan Cruyff Arena for a dangerous tackle on Franck Ribery, will miss Ajax's last 16 tie with Real Madrid after he was handed a two-match ban as well.

The first leg of Bayern's tie against Liverpool will take place at Anfield on 19 February, with the return leg scheduled for 13 March at the Allianz Arena.

Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery could also miss the tie for Bayern, while Liverpool will be without Virgil van Dijk for the first leg after he picked up his second yellow card of the group stages against Napoli.

This will be the first time Liverpool and Bayern have ever met in the Champions League, and the first time they have met over two legs since the 1981 European Cup semi-finals.