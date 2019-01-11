Twitter Reacts as Philippe Coutinho Disappoints Once More in Barcelona's Loss to Levante

By 90Min
January 11, 2019

Following another disappointing display from Philippe Coutinho, Barcelona fans are beginning to turn on him and vent their frustrations on Twitter.

When Coutinho moved from Liverpool to Barca for £142m last year, it looked as though the Catalan giants had potentially found themselves an heir to the considerable throne Andres Iniesta was to leave behind. 

However, this season the 26-year-old's form has failed to really inspire such hopes from the Barcelona faithful. His goals and assists have dried up and now his game time has followed accordingly, with the Brazilian having to settle for a more regular role as a benchwarmer this season.

David Ramos/GettyImages

The Copa del Rey tie against Levante was a way for Coutinho to perhaps reminds everyone just what he is capable of. Unfortunately, Barca lost the game 2-1 and the attacking midfielder failed to impress.

Despite him bagging a penalty, football fans have taken to twitter to express their dissatisfaction with the Brazilian's display.



The abject cup performance really did seem to some up Coutinho's recent form - he misplaced a number of passes and struggled to make much of a positive impact for Ernesto Valverde's outfit.  

In light of his poor form, rumours are now beginning to propose the idea that Barca could sell Coutinho in order to fund a return for Neymar this summer.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)