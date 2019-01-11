Twitter Reacts as Philippe Coutinho Disappoints Once More in Barcelona's Loss to Levante

Following another disappointing display from Philippe Coutinho, Barcelona fans are beginning to turn on him and vent their frustrations on Twitter.

When Coutinho moved from Liverpool to Barca for £142m last year, it looked as though the Catalan giants had potentially found themselves an heir to the considerable throne Andres Iniesta was to leave behind.

However, this season the 26-year-old's form has failed to really inspire such hopes from the Barcelona faithful. His goals and assists have dried up and now his game time has followed accordingly, with the Brazilian having to settle for a more regular role as a benchwarmer this season.

David Ramos/GettyImages

The Copa del Rey tie against Levante was a way for Coutinho to perhaps reminds everyone just what he is capable of. Unfortunately, Barca lost the game 2-1 and the attacking midfielder failed to impress.

Despite him bagging a penalty, football fans have taken to twitter to express their dissatisfaction with the Brazilian's display.

Barcelona paying 160 million for Coutinho at the age of 26 is definitely the biggest rip off of all time. — Sameh (@BigCasi14) January 10, 2019





As much as it hurts to say this:



Coutinho is shit, there, I said it. — Beto (@Beto_bandes) January 10, 2019

Coutinho’s not a first choice for Barcelona & hes been atrocious in the 1st half here.



It really was a fantastic deal for Liverpool. — Del Fearo (@delfearo) January 10, 2019





I think Coutinho is very talented and has great quality, but he’s going in the wrong direction and so far Valverde hasn’t done anything to help him. — BarcAddicts (@BarcAddicts) January 10, 2019

Does Coutinho know what final ball is? Must you shoot? Are you a bastard? — Lion (@JeSuisMichael__) January 10, 2019

Coutinho has been piss poor so far. #CopaBarça — Abhishek (@GolazoAbhi) January 10, 2019

The abject cup performance really did seem to some up Coutinho's recent form - he misplaced a number of passes and struggled to make much of a positive impact for Ernesto Valverde's outfit.

In light of his poor form, rumours are now beginning to propose the idea that Barca could sell Coutinho in order to fund a return for Neymar this summer.