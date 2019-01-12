Manuel Pellegrini Refuses to Rule Out Marko Arnautovic Exit Following West Ham's Win Over Arsenal

By 90Min
January 12, 2019

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini stopped short of ruling out a departure for Hammers forward Marko Arnautovic this month.

The Austrian star has been widely linked with a move away from east London in recent days after reportedly receiving a lucrative offer from China, which is suggested to have turned Arnautovic’s head.

During West Ham’s 1-0 win over Arsenal on Saturday, the Hammers attacker appeared to wave to the home crowd in a telling gesture, suggesting that Arnautovic may be on the verge of an exit. After the game, Pellegrini said, via the Mirror: “We will see what happens in the next few days.

“I repeat, the club must see what is best for the club, the player, for everyone.

“I hope they will take the decision that works for everyone.”

Arnautovic struggled to make an impact on Saturday’s game at the London Stadium despite being included in Pellegrini’s starting XI, and the Chilean opted to replace his star forward with 20 minutes remaining in the match.

Speaking on his decision to substitute Arnautovic, Pellegrini added: “Marko felt the same pain in his back as he did in the cup [against Birmingham].”

With Arnautovic failing to get on the scoresheet, it was Declan Rice who fired his side to a 1-0 victory over the Gunners.

The young midfield star turned in a complete display at the London Stadium, and Pellegrini said of Rice after the game: “I am sure that Declan will be a top, top player.

“I am sure we are seeing a top player soon. Not only for West Ham but also for the national squad that he chooses to play.”

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

West Ham’s victory continued to build upon the Hammers’ steady run of progression under Pellegrini in recent weeks, though the potential exit of star man Arnautovic could see the Hammers forced to reassess their plans for the second half of the season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)