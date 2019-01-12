Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Told to Seal Trophy & Top Four Successes to Secure Man Utd Job Permanently

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will reportedly have to win a trophy and guide Manchester United back into the top four if he is to secure the permanent job as manager at Old Trafford.

The former United striker has enjoyed a fine start to life as the Red Devils’ interim boss, winning five successive matches since taking over from Jose Mourinho.

🗣 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and @Mike_Phelan_1 have reflected on the Reds' time in the Middle East... ☀️ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 11, 2019

The Norwegian has masterminded a remarkable turnaround in form for his side, but will face his toughest test to date as United travel to face Tottenham at Wembley on Sunday. According to the Mirror, Solkskjaer’s future could depend on the level of United’s success this season.

With the 45-year-old set to take on Mauricio Pochettino in the Tottenham dugout – the other man being widely touted for the United post in the summer – Solskjaer may be required to both win a trophy and lead his team to a top four finish in order to get the job on a permanent basis.

Sunday’s Premier League clash at the national stadium has been widely suggested as a shootout between the two leading candidates to take the reins at Old Trafford on a permanent basis this summer, with Pochettino consistently touted as a future United boss.

However, the report suggests that even victory over his Argentine counterpart on Sunday would not be enough for Solskjaer to secure a favourable position in his bid to land the job.

United’s last trophy success under Mourinho came in the 2016/17 Carabao Cup, and the club will apparently judge the success of their former striker in the manager’s role in part by his ability to land further silverware.

A top four finish once more is also said to be essential, with the qualification for Champions League football next season a vital part of United’s transitional phase and their ability to kick on next season, as yet another new era commences at Old Trafford.