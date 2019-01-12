Tottenham Fans React to Jurgen Klopp's Claims Spurs Have Been 'Lucky' This Season

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has angered Tottenham fans by claiming that the north Londoners have been 'lucky' when it comes to injuries this season. Spurs sit six points behind the league leaders ahead of their match against Manchester United on Sunday.

Liverpool have lost several players to the injury list in recent weeks, with central defence taking the brunt of the casualties. Virgil Van Dijk remains Liverpool's only fit centre back after Dejan Lovren sustained an injury in the FA Cup tie with Wolves.

The Croatian joins Joe Gomez and Joel Matip on the injury list, with the likes of Jordan Henderson, Adam Lallana and Alex Oxlade Chamberlain also on the sidelines.

This led Klopp to bemoan the good luck that other top six sides have had when it comes to their injury lists.

“We already have problems. I saw Chelsea vs Tottenham with both benches full, full squads, lucky them,” Klopp said in his pre-match press conference (as reported by The Echo).

Whilst Liverpool's bad luck with injuries is untimely, it's nothing that Spurs haven't endured this season. Key players such as Jan Vertonghen and Dele Alli have missed parts of the season, whilst Eric Dier, Lucas Moura, Victor Wanyama and Mousa Dembele are all currently unavailable. This hasn't been lost on Tottenham fans, who made their feelings clear on Twitter.

🤔😂🤣#THFC #COYS





At one point together with our young third choice RB playing at LB. Our young 4th choice CB has had games too. And we have played most of the season with no recognised CDM. Klopp is full of shit. — SalopianCOYS (@kanagawaben) January 11, 2019





Either he's feeling the pressure or he's a complete melt or both. — IKnowAlanGilzean (@IKnoAlanGilzean) January 11, 2019

Spurs currently sit six points behind Liverpool prior to Saturday's Premier League action, with the Lilywhites hosting Manchester United, whilst the Reds travel to Bri