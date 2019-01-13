How to Watch Barcelona vs Eibar: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Barcelona face Eibar in La Liga on Sunday, Jan. 13.

By Michael Shapiro
January 13, 2019

Barcelona will look to keep its spot atop La Liga on Sunday against Eibar. Kickoff from Camp Nou in Madrid, Spain is slated for 12:30 p.m. ET. 

Lionel Messi and Co. have cruised in La Liga play of late. Barcelona has won its last four La Liga matches, most recently defeating Getafe CF on Jan. 6. Messi and Luis Suarez each registered a goal in the victory. 

Eibar enters Sunday's match 13th in La Liga at 5–6–7. The club has tied each of its last four La Liga matches, with its last win coming against Real Madrid on Nov. 24. 

Here's how to watch Sunday's match

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS USA

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTVSign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)