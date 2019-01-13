Barcelona will look to keep its spot atop La Liga on Sunday against Eibar. Kickoff from Camp Nou in Madrid, Spain is slated for 12:30 p.m. ET.

Lionel Messi and Co. have cruised in La Liga play of late. Barcelona has won its last four La Liga matches, most recently defeating Getafe CF on Jan. 6. Messi and Luis Suarez each registered a goal in the victory.

Eibar enters Sunday's match 13th in La Liga at 5–6–7. The club has tied each of its last four La Liga matches, with its last win coming against Real Madrid on Nov. 24.

Here's how to watch Sunday's match

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS USA

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV.

