Bournemouth Prepare to Double David Brooks' Wages to Fend Off Man Utd & Spurs Interest

By 90Min
January 13, 2019

Bournemouth are believed to be preparing to offer their summer signing David Brooks a hefty new contract, in order to ward off apparent interest from the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Welsh wonder joined the south coast side from Sheffield United in the summer, and has coped with the step up to the Premier League admirably - scoring five goals and providing two assists so far this season. The 21-year-old has impressed fans and pundits alike with his fearless attacking play, and looks to be a bargain signing for the Cherries at just £11.5m.

According to the SunBournemouth are wary of stronger Premier League sides attempting to prise the talented youngster from them in the summer, and are apparently ready to offer him a new deal just a matter of months into his initial contract. The report claims that Bournemouth will offer Brooks more than double his current pay, in a deal worth around £50k per week.

Man Utd and Spurs are tipped as potential suitors for the Wales international, with the former reportedly ready to splash out £40m to get their man. The Red Devils are likely to invest heavily in new talent in the summer transfer window, as they look to put together a side capable of challenging the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City for the title next season.

However, United are arguably more than comfortably equipped with attacking players, with the likes of Anthony Martial, Alexis Sánchez, Juan Mata, and Marcus Rashford all vying for starting spots. While the club are in need of some fresh talent, they are much more likely to invest in a world class centre-back, rather than bolstering an already strong area of their side.

In other news, Bournemouth suffered their fourth defeat from their last five games in all competitions, losing 2-0 to Everton on Sunday. The Cherries will hope to stop their slide down the table as quickly as possible, but are faced with another difficult fixture against a rejuvenated West Ham side on Saturday.

