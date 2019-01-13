Everton Looking for £60m Pay-Day as Plans to Offload Wantaway Trio Are Revealed

By 90Min
January 13, 2019

Everton could earn around £60m from the possible sales of Cenk Tosun, Oumar Niasse and Morgan Schneiderlin, who are all set to leave the club this transfer window.


Tosun, who had a good start with the Merseyside club, looks to be on his way out a year after signing for £27m after a run of unimpressive performances. It is reported Tosun will be allowed to leave for around £20m, with Schneiderlin and Niasse to cost around £20m and £13.5m respectively.  

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Tosun has been in poor form this season with two goals in 15 games, with nine of his appearances coming off the bench. With Niasse and Schneiderlin only playing 13 games between them, they will be looking for opportunities to play regular first team football.

The Daily Mail report that Cardiff, Fulham and Crystal Palace have all shown a desire to sweep up the Everton strikers but are hoping Everton will lower their asking prices. Schneiderlin has had provisional interest from Italian outfit AS Roma, and midfielder James McCarthy is also hoping to strike a loan deal after recovering from his injury.

In other news, Everton have been linked with Michy Batshuayi to add some firepower up front and hopefully improve their goal-scoring record this season, therefore selling one or two players could be essential for the Toffee's to sign the Belgian forward.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)