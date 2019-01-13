Everton Looking for £60m Pay-Day as Plans to Offload Wantaway Trio Are Revealed

Everton could earn around £60m from the possible sales of Cenk Tosun, Oumar Niasse and Morgan Schneiderlin, who are all set to leave the club this transfer window.





Tosun, who had a good start with the Merseyside club, looks to be on his way out a year after signing for £27m after a run of unimpressive performances. It is reported Tosun will be allowed to leave for around £20m, with Schneiderlin and Niasse to cost around £20m and £13.5m respectively.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Tosun has been in poor form this season with two goals in 15 games, with nine of his appearances coming off the bench. With Niasse and Schneiderlin only playing 13 games between them, they will be looking for opportunities to play regular first team football.

The Daily Mail report that Cardiff, Fulham and Crystal Palace have all shown a desire to sweep up the Everton strikers but are hoping Everton will lower their asking prices. Schneiderlin has had provisional interest from Italian outfit AS Roma, and midfielder James McCarthy is also hoping to strike a loan deal after recovering from his injury.

Everton are considering a bid of up to £18 million to sign Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi, Goal understands ✍ pic.twitter.com/BlTTYLRYBN — Goal (@goal) January 10, 2019

In other news, Everton have been linked with Michy Batshuayi to add some firepower up front and hopefully improve their goal-scoring record this season, therefore selling one or two players could be essential for the Toffee's to sign the Belgian forward.